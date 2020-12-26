Care home chain inundated with messages of love and Christmas cheer for residents

A family-run group of Care Homes has been inundated this month with more than 400 festive messages of love from residents’ family members.

The videos were filmed and sent in by loved ones to enable Nellsar, which runs care homes across Kent, Surrey and Essex, to produce a personalised virtual Christmas concert for each of its 13 homes.

“With visiting restrictions still in place and our usual Christmas concerts unable to go ahead we wanted to do something extra special and personal for our residents.” – Viv Stead, Nellsar’s Recreation and Well-being Manager

The concerts, performed by The Bel Canto Sopranos, a classical crossover group, featured traditional carols such as Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, alongside foot-tapping festive hits like Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, White Christmas and Winter Wonderland.

Whilst watching these beautiful classical concerts in the safety and warmth of their homes, residents were surprised and delighted by emotional messages from their families and loved ones throughout the hour-long concert aired on Christmas Day.

“The concerts have been such a highlight in the homes, bringing smiles and tears of joy and happiness to our residents’ faces. We are truly touched by the effort and response we’ve had to this and want to thank everybody for getting involved.” – Viv Stead

More information on Nellsar homes can be found at www.nellsar.com.