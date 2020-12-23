Donation page in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor raises over £100,000

A donation page set up to support vital dementia research in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor has raised over £100,000 in just six days.

The JustGiving page was created last Thursday at the request of Dame Barbara’s devoted husband Scott Mitchell, who asked people to consider a donation in her memory to help the search for breakthrough dementia treatments. AndAnd hundreds of donations and tributes have flooded in for the national treasure, who died with Alzheimer’s disease on Thursday, 10 December, aged 83.

“I have been completely overwhelmed by the response from Barbara’s fans, friends and former colleagues. This outpouring of support has filled me with pride and been a huge comfort to me. It just shows how loved, respected and adored my Barbara was. That’s magical.

“I’m determined to honour her legacy by doing everything I can to support dementia research and help Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure. We must find a way to stop future generations going through what so many of us have already. Please do consider a donation however small or large. Every penny will take us one step closer to desperately needed breakthroughs.” – Scott Mitchell

Among the donations was an incredible £83,000 from Gamesys – owner of the online bingo site Jackpotjoy. Dame Barbara worked closely with the company between 2010 and 2017 and starred in their television adverts as their ‘Queen of Bingo’.

“Barbara was a national treasure and much-loved member of our family, who brought fun, laughter and joy to so many. Jackpotjoy players remember Barbara fondly – we wanted to find a way to celebrate her life, say thank you and to continue to support a worthy cause that was close to her heart.” – Lee Fenton, CEO of Gamesys

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, however chose to keep the news from the public while symptoms were not advanced. Scott and Dame Barbara’s decision to go public with her diagnosis in 2018 has raised awareness of and changed attitudes towards the condition.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has seen a spike in donations since Barbara’s death, with many saying they felt compelled to support the charity in her memory.

“We are so grateful that Scott is calling for support for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Dame Barbara, and the response has been nothing short of incredible, reinforcing what we already knew – she really was, and still is, one of the most cherished icons to have ever graced our screens. Not only was she adored by the public for her acting, but she was also a good friend, colleague and wife to Scott.

“It’s been emotional reading all the comments and tributes to this most special woman. And Scott’s passion and desire to honour Barbara’s legacy by supporting our work here at Alzheimer’s Research UK has been truly inspiring. Our resolve to find breakthrough dementia treatments has never been greater and we won’t stop until we’ve overcome the diseases that cause it; for people like Barbara, for Scott and the millions around the world affected by dementia.” – Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK

Dame Barbara Windsor was principally known for her portrayals of a good time girl in nine Carry On films and for her long-running role as Peggy Mitchell in the BBC One soap EastEnders.

To make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK in her memory, visit www.justgiving.com/DameBarbara