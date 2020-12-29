Jackie Tohn, David So and Rosemary Shrager tuck into Netflix’s ‘leftovers’

Netflix’s latest food show does for throwaway food for what Changing Rooms did for home renovation… or something like that.

Each half-hour after party, the home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.

The kings and queens of leftover cooking will take a leftover dish on an epic journey across two rounds.

Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch the contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations.

Best Leftovers Ever! begins on Netflix from December 30.