As we’re in that middle time between Christmas and New Year, a ponder on favourite Christmas memories and moments.

The nation’s heart is truly reached through its stomach, according to recent research, which has revealed Britain’s most treasured Christmas moments.

A survey of a sample of UK adults carried out by One4all Gift Cards explored what makes Christmas special for Brits and revealed that turkey, Brussels sprouts and spending time with family were the nation’s top priorities on December 25th.

The only thing that trumped spending time with family (27.7%) was tucking into Christmas dinner (28.2%). Watching Christmas films followed in third place in the list of Britain’s favourite Christmas moments, with 22.9% of the vote – narrowly followed by opening presents (22.8%).

Bah humbugs look away – as listening to Christmas hits old and new followed in fifth place (20.9%). Decorating the Christmas tree, wrapping presents, getting together with friends, going to Christmas markets and Christmas shopping rounded off the top 10.

When asked what Christmas activities they would miss most this year due to lockdown restrictions, social occasions were top of the list with 1 in 4 (25%) Brits saying they’d miss getting together with family the most and more than 1 in 5 (21%) claiming they’d miss meeting up with friends.

An additional 16% of adults also say they would miss not being able to visit Christmas markets or going for Christmas drinks at the pub with friends.

But there is an unexpected silver lining for some cheeky Brits, who confessed they wouldn’t mind missing out on having to wear Christmas jumpers, eat mince pies or attend the school nativity play.

The data also revealed the key part our parents play in our Christmas memories – as the average Brit believes their fondest Christmas memories took place when they were just 13 years old.

The research also found that of everyone in our lives, our fondest Christmas memories were made with our parents (27%), followed by our children (14.8%) and our partners (6.9%).

“Clearly the true meaning of Christmas is alive and well in Britain – as Christmas dinner, often enjoyed with loved ones, and time spent with family, topped the list of our favourite Christmas memories.” – Aoife Davey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all Gift Cards

