Celeste, Michael Kiwanuka, Róisín Murphy and Sir Tom Jones join Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

Best on the Box for New Years Eve 2020.

And of course its our annual switch on to BBC Two to join Jools Holland and a host of music performances.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny returns to BBC Two with a special version of the show for 2020. Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will be joined by special guests including Celeste, Michael Kiwanuka, Róisín Murphy and Sir Tom Jones, who will all give socially distanced performances in the studio.

Also joining Jools to see in the New Year is Squeeze’s very own Chris Difford, who will treat us to a classic of theirs. Plus, there will be some classic treats from the archive, providing the perfect soundtrack to seeing in the New Year.

Jools will preview the performances from the BBC Two programme on BBC Radio 2 earlier in afternoon on New Year’s Eve (12pm-2pm) as he presents an accompanying programme, which will also feature highlights from the Hootenanny’s rich history.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny, 11.15pm, BBC Two