Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92

Mark played one of Corrie’s best remembered ‘baddies’ Alan Bradley in the 1980s.



The actor, married to co-star Sue Nicholls – Audrey Roberts in the Weatherfield saga, passed away in the early hours aged 92, he had been living with Alzheimer’s for some time and was hospitalised in November.

“We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden. He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time and was hospitalised in November.

“Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley. He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Paul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.” – Statement from Mark’s agent



Rita Fairclough (Barbara Knox) is wooed by Mark’s evil Alan Bradley, 1986.

Alan became one of Corrie’s best-remembered baddies.

“We are all hugely saddened to hear that Mark Eden passed away peacefully, in hospital, earlier today. Our love and thoughts go out to Sue and their family and friends at this time.” – ITV Studios statement on behalf of Coronation Street.

Mark first appeared in Granada Television’s Coronation Street back in 1981 in a smaller role of Wally Randle, it was, however, his stint as businessman Alan Bradley that has ensured his place as one of Corrie’s most memorable baddies.

He joined in 1986 as Alan, seemingly harmless, however, it wasn’t long before he’d wooed widower Rita Fairclough and set his sights on her assets. He mortgaged her home behind her back, to establish his own business – stealing the deeds and pretending to be her deceased hubby Len. When she discovered his con, he tried to suffocate her.

Mark and Sally Ann Matthews record a prison scene in 1988.

Jenny has ‘teenage rebellious ideas’ that leave dad Alan and his partner Rita bemused.

He was locked up for his crimes, but eventually when released, traced Rita down to Blackpool – where he tried to kidnap her – only for her to escape across the promenade with Alan chasing behind and ending up deceased thanks to a Blackpool tram. In 2009, he unveiled a plaque at the tram stop where the scene was filmed to commemorate the iconic moment.

On-screen daughter Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) continues to be seen in Corrie, with Rita treating her like her own daughter.

“I loved this man so much. Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx” – Sally Ann Matthews paying tribute on social media

Mark appears as Agila in ITC/ATV series Sir Francis Drake.

Mark features as Charles Clayton in the RANK movie, Seance on a Wet Afternoon, 1964.

While Alan will be Mark’s best-remembered role other programmes to feature his acting talents include BBC TV’s Quatermass and the Pit, ITC’s Sir Francis Drake, ATV’s The Saint, BBC sci-fi classic Doctor Who, cop show Z Cars, cult ITC drama The Prisoner and ATV soap General Hospital. In recent years he made guest parts in Doctors and Casualty for BBC One.

Eden also worked with the Beach Boys, including writing a musical about them and made several big-screen appearances including Doctor Zhivago.

Mark married fellow Corrie actress Sue Nicholls in 1993, having lived as a couple for several years prior. Sue is best known as Audrey Roberts in the ITV show, and has appeared since 1979.

Mark Eden 1928 – 2021