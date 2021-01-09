Showbiz 10: “She was absolutely incredible in every way”

This week’s big ten stories newswrapped from the world of entertainment and showbiz.

A tabloid reported this week how darling of ITV, Ant McPartlin is to marry his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett., The Saturday Night Takeaway host got down on one knee on Christmas Eve with a ring he designed and chose himself, The Sun revealed.

‘Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.’ – a friend quoted by the paper.

It’s three years since Ant split from wife of 11-years Lisa Armstrong, with a very public falling-out.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about his positive Coronavirus nightmare.

Writing in The Sunday Times he noted, “Four days before Christmas, I woke in the night to find my sheets were soggy. And that I had a constant dry cough.”

“Because I am 60 and fat, and because I’ve smoked half a million cigarettes and had double pneumonia, I’d probably die, on my own, in a lonely plastic tent.”

“I also had to self-isolate… I took myself off to bed with the new Don Winslow book and a bag of kale to wait for the Grim Reaper to pop his head around the door. I’m not going to lie – it was quite scary.”

The former Top Gear regular added how in the past he’d ‘always [had] a sense that medicine and time would eventually ride to the rescue.’ However went on to state that ‘with Covid-19 you have to lie there, on your own, knowing that medicine is not on its way’. He has since gone on to recover from the illness.

It’s not a Showbiz 10 without our tabloid darling Katie Price. This week Entertainment Daily reported ‘Katie Price flogging hair extensions after wearing them for six weeks. Fans were disgusted by Katie’s latest move!’

Revealing the delightful news on Instagram, the model formerly known as Jordan revealed the £1000 extensions were being sold in a raffle for as little as £5.

Entertainment Daily also gave us the news that TV-am, GMTV, Daybreak, GMB and Lorraine personality Lorraine Kelly was feeling a little more expanded than usual.

The early bird on telly screens said she’d put on weight after comfort eating during the pandemic stay at home weeks.

‘The… ITV star admitted to going up a dress size after indulging on chocolate and biscuits throughout lockdown.’ ED noted.

It’s not just Lorraine Kelly that’s had expanding waists on her mind. Former GMTV co-star Eamonn Holmes says he’s unable to look back at photographs of himself from his days at UTV or the BBC back when he was in his 30s and 40s due to his later weight gain.

Holmes blames 26-years of early mornings, and bad eating habits it lead to, having hosted ITV breakfast shows from 1993 then switching to Sky News in 2005.

“I didn’t realise how much it changed my life, your habit and how you are. I was three stone heavier when I was on GMTV than I am now… The pictures of me in my 30s and 40s, I just can’t look at.”- Holmes speaking to the Daily Mail

Tamzin Outhwaite has recalled her time working on EastEnders with acting legend Dame Barbara Windsor whose funeral took place earlier this week.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly – ITV weekdays from 9am – Outhwaite said: “She was absolutely incredible in every way.

“Apart from being an icon, if you were lucky enough to know her, she was an inspiration as well. Their relationship [Barbara and husband Scott Mitchell] is just something to savour. It’s magical really, both lovely people.”

The Wanted’s Tom Parker posted some good news this week on social media.

“SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION”, he wrote concerning his inoperable brain tumour. “These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment.”

Let’s hope this is one of the happy new stories of 2021 and Tom will be with us for many years to come.

RTÉ News reported this week how David Attenborough ‘has admitted he won’t be returning to his record-breaking Instagram account and joked about how he already has “enough problems with post”.’

Last September, in the hope to reach a wider audience for his global concerns, the 94-year-old broadcaster joined the social media site and ‘quickly broke the record for the fastest time to hit one million followers.’

He however feels that inital boost has done the job he hoped and he now won’t be back for more, with RTÉ News stating that Attenbrough had observed that the platform wasn’t for him.

Dianne Buswell is to host new Radio 1 podcast the old Beeb has announced.

Before Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne was a full-time professional hairdresser and for her new podcast, she’ll be going back to her roots as she invites some famous faces to join her in a virtual salon.

Over 12 weekly episodes, Di will have a number of celebrity guests look back at their hairstyles throughout the years, before embarking on a new ‘do. Just like a regular trip to the hairdresser, Dianne’s virtual cutting room will have hair defining moments and the typical chit chat with guests about their lives.

This week we said hello to the second baby for comedian and presenter Chris Ramsey, while it was farewell to Corrie and Brookside actor Alan Igbon who died aged 68, legendary chef Albert Roux passed away aged 85, singer Gerry Marsden departed at 78, actress Tanya Roberts died aged 65, author Eric Jerome Dickey died aged 59 and actress Barbara Shelley left us aged 88.

This week also saw actress Marion Ramsey pass away aged 73, actor Dearon Thompson died aged 55 and film-maker and director Michael Apted died aged 79.

He was known for directing James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, Coronation Street and the 7-Up documentary series.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, paid tribute to Michael;

“At ITV, we are deeply saddened by the news that Michael Apted has passed away. Michael’s long and distinguished career began and ended with ITV, spanning six decades, which is in itself truly remarkable. What that association produced was truly unique.

“The Up series demonstrated the possibilities of television at its finest in its ambition and its capacity to hold up a mirror to society and engage with and entertain people while enriching our perspective on the human condition. The influence of Michael’s contribution to film and programme-making continues to be felt and he will be sadly missed.”

