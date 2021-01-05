Amazon Prime Video release Tandav political drama trailer

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Amazon Original series Tandav.

The story follows the charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), who feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the Prime Minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet.

Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit to sit the chair. But the chair never comes easy.

A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth and overthrow the power pillars.

Shiva gets the first taste of power. Shiva and Samar’s lives intersect as the national politics meets the campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence in all the relationships.

Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power and has been described as ‘India’s answer to House of Cards.’

“The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting.

“As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show’s release on Amazon Prime Video.” – Saif Ali Khan

‘Tandav’ the 9-episode political drama is released on 15th January 2021.