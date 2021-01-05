Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 5.

Callum panics when Thompson reveals he used his time off from work to compile evidence against the Mitchells. What’s more Callum is no longer useful to him and he intends to tell the Mitchells what he has been up to…

Jack sets his plan into motion managing to use one issue to his advantage in more ways than one. Later, Jack has some good news for Denise and sparks fly between them – but little do they know Lucas is watching them from across the square.

Meanwhile, Stacey is in for a surprise. Ruby is left shocked and now has to come up with an explanation for Martin.

Elsewhere, Sonia snaps at Jay after another difficult shift. Ash encourages her to take a break.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Aaron is not happy when Liv reveals she has organised a kayaking trip for him and Ben, but he heads off.

Later, Liv starts having a seizure and Vinny panics. Unsure what to do, he makes a call to Paul. When Paul arrives, he quickly calls an ambulance before trying to calm Vinny down.

Meanwhile, Jamie vows to make things difficult should Will continue to interfere with him and Dawn, after she tells him that she wants to keep their relationship professional.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mercedes has a plan to dig out the mole in the family. Seth pushes Theresa for more secrets and she reveals what Mercedes told her, unaware that it’s a trick. Will Theresa be found out?

Meanwhile, Celeste can see how happy Toby is as he prepares for another date with Cleo, but Felix worries that Cleo might be in danger from his unpredictable son. At the same Joel is distant as Goldie starts planning their wedding day and he confides in Cleo that he doesn’t know what he wants anymore.

Later, Toby and Cleo are at Salon De Thé on their date, but Toby gets angry when it doesn’t go to plan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm