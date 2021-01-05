Hollyoaks trailer teases new faces, new romances

A new Hollyoaks trailer teases the arrival of Maxine’s mum Trish.

Larger than life Trish – played by Denise Welch – is ‘set to ruffle a few feathers’ when she arrives in the village. Newcomer Brad introduces himself to Maxine as the new landlord in town, but she is stunned to later discover that his girlfriend happens to be her estranged mum, Trish.

There is also a look at what’s ahead for the Silas plot. After many months of blackmail torment for the McQueen family, Silas has been ‘saving the best until last’ as he finally comes face to face with his arch enemy Mercedes with a deadly proposition involving her son, Bobby.

The trailer further teases that an unlikely romance will start to form in the New Year as down-on-his-luck Ste takes on a job as a cleaner for the Nightingales, which brings him closer to his former rival, James…

Meanwhile, a loved up Sami beams with delight following the news that Verity is having a baby, but is it all what it seems. And there’s horror for John Paul when controlling boyfriend PC George Kiss turns violent with him after an argument.

Things are looking promising for Brody and Sienna’s relationship when he gets down on one knee and proposes, but heartbreak is on the horizon when Sienna catches him kissing new girl, Summer, and Brody finally discovers her affair with Warren after Summer takes an incriminating photo of the pair kissing…

Elsewhere, self-proclaimed “golden boy” Toby is feeling on top of the world as his relationship with Cleo continues to blossom, but Felix is not going to let him off that easy. Toby starts to unravel and locks his mum, Martine in the garage. How far will he go this time…

And Sid’s involvement with the County Lines run is still ongoing as he approaches Victor with a proposition, and is later forced to get in the boot of Victor’s car…

Hollyoaks currently airs Monday-Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with a first-look episode at 7pm on E4. The show will be returning to five-nights-a-week from January 18th.

Watch the trailer below: