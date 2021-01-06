Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 6.

Abi’s determined to take action and arrives on a float, using a loudhailer to spread the word about evil Ray. Craig is sent to disperse the protest but, in the ensuing commotion, belligerent Abi throws the loudhailer, hitting him in the face. Later, David is outraged to discover No.8’s locks have been changed while Sally and Tim also fear being made homeless. Faye’s in turmoil.

Meanwhile, the paternity test reveals Michael is the father of Grace’s baby, so he tracks her down at the hospital and attends her 20-week scan. Aggie urges Michael to apply for sole custody of his child since Grace has proved she’s not fit to be trusted.

Elsewhere, Dr Gaddas visits Leanne at home and is concerned by the state of the flat. Leanne admits she’s been pretending to be in France.

Also, Jenny is worried about Johnny’s failing eyesight; Tyrone offers Alina a place to stay; Evelyn considers a move to Canada; Simon and Kelly bond over their parent trouble and arrange a date.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Mack offers Aaron a job.

Meanwhile, Rhona offers Charles the chance to rent a spare room in her house, but Marlon worries there won’t be anywhere for him to stay the next time he sleeps over.

Marlon is taken aback when Rhona suggests that he stay in her room.

Elsewhere, Sarah is tempted.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Silas has one more game left to play with the McQueens, leaving Mercedes panicked when Sylver returns from the airport without Bobby.

Mercedes tries to call Bobby’s phone and when Silas answers, he tells her to meet him in The Folly and they finally come face-to-face.

Meanwhile, Celeste worries about Toby’s next move.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm