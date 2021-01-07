Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 7.

Patrick’s good intentions catch up with him, as he arranges a second play date for Phil and Raymond behind Denise’s back but they both don’t notice that Kim’s been watching them.

After a visit with his probation worker, Lucas shows up to tell Denise her message was received loud and clear – referring to his injuries. When Patrick admits that he got Phil to send the warning, Lucas sees red. As he struggles to keep his anger in check, he looms over a struggling Patrick…

Meanwhile, Linda comforts a tired and afraid Mick. Katy offers her daughter an opportunity, because she wants her to move on with her life but Frankie is deeply suspicious of her mum’s actions.

Elsewhere, Ruby makes a snap admission in an attempt to keep Martin close. Gray tells Karen that he wants his kids back for good now that Tina has left.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Marlon and Rhona continue to misread one another’s feelings, until Paddy arrives. Will he reveal that their feelings are mutual?

Meanwhile, Sarah is shocked to see that Danny is helping Mason to deal drugs. Danny talks his way around her and she asks him for one of his pills. Chas calls the police, suspicious that a stag party at the pub may be involved with drugs.

Sarah then slips the pills she’s in possession of into one of the stag’s jackets. Will Sarah own up to this malicious act when the police find the drugs on him?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Silas tells Mercedes that she has two choices.

Meanwhile, Toby offers to help look for Bobby and he and Cleo decide to take things slowly.

Elsewhere, Joel is in crisis and Walter offers him some advice.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm