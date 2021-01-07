Happy Apple Plan to lose weight?

Leading nutritionist says ‘Happy Apple Plan’ could be the easiest way to shift those extra Covid and Christmas pounds.



As we head into the New Year and those resolutions are fast upon us, health is riding high on the consumer agenda. Leading nutritionist Rob Hobson has partnered with British Apples and Pears to promote the ‘Happy Apple Plan’, reaping the benefits of eating an apple before a meal as part of a healthy diet.

Hobson says the ‘Happy Apple Plan’ is a simple way to lose those extra Covid and Christmas pounds this winter.

Healthy eating pledges often trip up when major changes are required. The Happy Apple Plan simply suggests eating an apple before you start your evening meal.

“Consuming an apple before a meal will help to increase the overall fibre content of that meal, and help you feel full and satisfied for longer.

“It’s so easy too. Just snack on a fresh and crunchy British apple as you’re preparing a meal, and then you’ll not only benefit from being less likely to eat as much of the meal, you’ll also benefit from the apples’ healthy flavonoids and fibres that can help to burn belly fat and promote satiety.” – nutritionist Rob Hobson

Apples contain 1.2g dietary fibre per 100g, keeping us feeling full and satisfied when hunger strikes, particularly when consumed before meals. Research has shown that apples are three times more filling than a chocolate bar due to their high fibre content.

Pectin, the fibre found in apples, also helps to regulate bacteria in the gut which in turn may help to supress weight gain and fat accumulation in the body.

There is no need for concern about a ‘sugar rush’ when you eat an apple before a meal. Although they taste sweet, apples release energy much more slowly than refined sugary treats helping to supply a more sustained level of energy while not inducing energy slumps after eating.

What’s more, numerous studies have demonstrated that high water density foods are effective in helping weight loss. Apples are made up of 86% water, so keep us feeling fuller on fewer calories, meaning we are naturally less likely to mindless snack or binge.

“Apples are rich in polyphenol compounds that act as antioxidants, helping to protect the body from damage caused by excess free radicals and reducing inflammation in the body. Consuming an apple before a meal can help to increase the overall antioxidant content of your meal, making apples the go-to healthy eating addition.” – nutritionist Rob Hobson