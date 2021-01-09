More hopefuls aim to have The Voice

Best on the Box, Saturday, January 9.

Its over to ITV and the Blind Auditions continue in the second instalment of The Voice UK.

The competition heats up as will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie search for a singing superstar.

There will be more twists and turns from the infamous red chairs as the coaches pitch against each other to fill their teams with the finest vocal talent.

Will the singing hopefuls produce the performance they need to secure a place in the next round, taking a step towards the prize of a record contract?

As always the show is presented by Emma Willis.

The Voice UK, ITV, STV, UTV at 8.30pm