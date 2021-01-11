Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 11.

The Carters worry that Tina won’t show up for her hearing and how it will look but Gray puts on a front telling them that Tina might surprise them. Later, Gray sends a text from Tina’s phone…

After Frankie tells her mum that she deserves everything coming to her, Katy is horrified when the police come knocking. Katy sneaks off to see Mick who tells her that he hasn’t called the police and is sure that Frankie hasn’t. Katy begins to manipulate the situation but as Mick tells her some home truths, they are both shocked to see Shirley there.

Meanwhile, Denise is sceptical of Lucas’s claims that Patrick had him beaten up but Kim reminds her of the arrangement Patrick had with Phil. Sheree slips out of the house, unable to face reality.

Elsewhere, Ash rushes to help when Ian collapses. Sharon asks Dotty to leave the pub when she pipes up. Ash agrees to go to a party Dotty is throwing after hearing Peter will be there. Jean worries that her cancer is back but doesn’t go through with having a test.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Peter returns from Scotland explaining he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol. But at the hospital Peter’s told there’s no improvement in his liver function. Later, Ken tells Peter that Daniel is prepared to be his liver donor if he’s a match but Peter doesn’t want any treatment. Ken implores him to reconsider.

Meanwhile, Simon apologises to Kelly for standing her up but she’s further frustrated when he declines another opportunity to spend time with her. Back at the flat Simon encourages Leanne to have something to eat.

A concerned Nick arrives and Leanne lies that she has just got back from France. Leanne hits a nerve with Simon when he reminds her that Nick’s suffering too and she remarks that Oliver wasn’t Nick’s son. Later, Simon allows Leanne one sleeping pill and hides the packet as a precaution.

Elsewhere, Asha suggests to Corey they could do something nice for her birthday but it’s clear all he’s interested in is sex. Maria tells Gary how much Faye is struggling.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Debbie arrives back, furious that Sarah has gone missing and with what she has been up to with Danny recently. Charity is left feeling guilty for allowing things to get so bad.

Debbie also crosses paths with Charles. He implores her to encourage Sarah to come clean in order to clear Ethan’s name. Debbie tells him to back off, leaving Charles shocked.

Meanwhile, Danny offers Sarah drugs.

Elsewhere, Zak returns and reinstates himself as head of the Dingles.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Loved-up John Paul and George return from their holiday after the events of New Year’s Eve, but George is immediately met with an internal conduct review at work. While George storms off to prepare, John Paul is stunned to hear about everything he has missed with Mercedes and Silas.

Later, John Paul goes to seek forgiveness from Nancy for stealing Kyle’s watch, but is shocked to hear that she’s the reason George could lose his job. When Nancy and George argue about it, John Paul stays silent. He tries to make George feel better with some drinks later, but George is simmering with rage that John Paul didn’t stand up for him in front of Nancy.

Meanwhile, Juliet calls Sid and tells him how scared she is in prison, so he decides he’s got to do something to help her. However, James thinks Sid has a death wish when he suggests getting a taped confession from Victor.

Elsewhere, Diane is worried that Tony and Verity are burying their grief about Edward. Goldie has written her sin in a letter saying “I’m sorry” what’s she hiding?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm