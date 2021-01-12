Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 12.

Mick is worrying – he can’t handle the thought of other people knowing what happened to him but Linda is determined to fix things. Shirley is shocked that Linda has known about Mick for a while. Later, Linda crosses paths with Max who is keen for her to expand on why they ended.

At the Prince Albert, Ben finds Callum and Frankie drinking and warns Frankie about the fight she got in last time.

Meanwhile, Sharon gives Dotty a case of prosecco for the party as an olive branch, but Dotty later returns it unceremoniously leaving one onlooker intrigued. With barely anyone turning up to Dotty’s party, Peter, Ash, Tiff and Keegan head to the call centre to start their own which is later interrupted by Suki. As Ash, Tiff and Keegan hurry out Peter remains.

Elsewhere, Iqra opens up to Jean about Ash; Kim wonders if Lucas could have something to do with Sheree’s disappearance but Denise doesn’t want to entertain the thought.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Ethan asks to see The Woolpack’s CCTV footage of the night he was arrested, but Chas tells him there aren’t any cameras in that area. Ethan turns on Sarah, still certain she was responsible, but Nate tells him to back off.

Charles is at a loss over how to help his son and encourages Ethan to pick his battles and to make the better use of his energy, rather than letting himself be poisoned by anger and bitterness.

Meanwhile, Rhona is pleased when Marlon suggests an afternoon tea date in Hotten. Their plans are scuppered and Marlon hopes he hasn’t blown it.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

John Paul tries to get his head around what happened last night, but wonders whether he’s actually the one in the wrong.

Meanwhile, Damon is upset that Liberty is refusing to come home from hospital after believing that she imagined Sienna and Warren kissing at Christmas. Sienna confides in Warren that she made Liberty think she’d hallucinated their kiss.

Warren can’t help but laugh, but Sienna decides she needs to fix it. She confesses to Liberty that she has been having an affair with Warren, but Liberty wants to tell Brody.

Elsewhere, Sid gives James a bottle of wine as a thank you for his help. James insults Sid’s ‘paint-stripper’ wine to Ste, not realising it was actually Ste who bought it with his last bit of cash.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm