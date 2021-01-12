Christine Lampard on pregnancy excitement

Christine Lampard has spoken about her forthcoming baby birth on ITV’s Loose Women.

The former One Show host joined her fellow Loose Women panellists today to discuss her recent pregnancy announcement and revealed her husband Frank Lampard’s excitement, her nerves about giving birth alone during the pandemic and how she has experienced loneliness while expecting.

On the exciting news, Christine said: “It’s been lovely, it’s a little bit of happiness within our family that’s for sure in amongst the bleakness that had been the last year. I have two very excited parents back in Northern Ireland that cannot wait.”

Speaking about not being able to see her family during her pregnancy due to the pandemic, she continued: “It’s been very weird, if I am being honest, purely because we are very, very close thankfully. Christmas was going to be that tiny little bit of light at the end of the year and sadly that didn’t get to happen at all so Mum and Dad haven’t got to touch the bump at all, they haven’t seen it in the flesh.

Christine became a household name on BBC One’s One Show with Adrian Chiles

“Thank goodness for Skype and FaceTime and everything else. But it does feel a bit more isolating that your family and friends can’t just put their arms around you, you do miss that contact definitely. It’s been a big, big shift compared to the first time around.”

On why she chose the keep the news to herself until she was over 20 weeks along, she said: “It wasn’t even that it was a big secret, most people that I know knew certainly but it was a lot to do with every time I went to do the little Instagram post, Boris [Johnson] would beat me to it and announce something dreadful on the news and it never felt like it was an appropriate moment to share a little bit of family happiness…

“Suddenly another week went by and you know what I am like anyway, I am very cautious and bit kind of low-key and no fuss. It sort of suited me to tick things along, to get to a point where you felt relatively safe, if you can do it at any point in a pregnancy. It just felt nice to get past the 12-week phase and then suddenly it was past 20 [weeks].”

A decade ago Adrian and Christine switched to ITV to launch Daybreak, now GMB.

Asked when the baby is due, Christine revealed she is due in early April, before sharing how husband Frank reacted to the news.

“Very, very excited,” she revealed. “I mean, gosh, football consumes 99 percent of his brain, but the 1 percent that is left got very very excited. It is personal happiness, within the four walls of our house, where we are spending most of our time. It is just a little bit of happiness, it is something to look forward to. I am starting to think about maybe buying a few little bits and pieces, it is all starting to feel a bit real. It has brought a smile certainly to my family and friends, it’s just a lovely something to look forward to, there is so much darkness and bleakness and miserable news…it’s been a lovely time.”

Christine went on to talk about being pregnant during a pandemic, saying: “It’s a strange time to be pregnant, as much as it quite stressful because you are trying to take care of everything, yourself and this little baby.

“But on the flip side, you can’t go out, you can’t go partying, you don’t feel like you are missing out on anything because none of your friends and family are doing it either. It is a bizarrely odd time to be pregnant but quite appropriate because no one else is enjoying themselves.”

Loose Women weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.