Woman’s Hour welcomes Anita Rani

Anita’s first programme will be Friday 15 January and she will present the Friday and Saturday editions of the programme thereafter the Beeb has today confirmed.

“I’ve long been a fan of Woman’s Hour and admired the presenters who have hosted the show previously, so I cannot wait to become part of it myself as second presenter, alongside the brilliant Emma Barnett.” – Anita Rani

The RTS Award-winning broadcaster, with a career spanning nearly 20 years, Anita Rani is currently one of the lead presenters on BBC One’s Countryfile.

Anita has also hosted a range of explorative documentaries for the BBC including Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry; My Family, Partition And Me: India 1947 and most recently, War On Plastic alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Anita joined the BBC’s Asian Network in 2005 as presenter of the Weekend Breakfast Show and is a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2. At the age of just 14 she had her own radio show on Sunrise Radio in Bradford. Her celebrity status was sealed in December when she appeared on BBC One’s iconic game show, Blankety Blank (Pictured top).

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most. Woman’s Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition. What an honour and what a way to kick off the weekend.” – Anita Rani

Woman’s Hour broadcasts on BBC Radio 4 at 10am Mondays-Fridays, and 4pm on Saturdays. It can be listened to live or as a daily podcast on BBC Sounds.