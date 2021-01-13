Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 13.

Peter rails at Adam for telling Ken about the legal document, declaring it’s his life and he’ll die on his own terms. Awash with guilt, fearing he drove Peter to this, Adam reveals to Carla that Peter plans to refuse a transplant. Carla pleads with Peter to stop drinking while Jenny suggests that he should find alternative accommodation; living in a pub isn’t helping.

Ken tells Peter he can move back in on condition he stops drinking but Peter turns down his offer. Tracy assures Ken that Peter will come to his senses but in the ginnel Peter slumps against a wall and knocks back whisky.

Meanwhile, a police officer calls to question Tim about the rucksack found in Gary’s possession, revealing it contained the weapon used in the attack on Adam. Tim quizzes Faye about the rucksack and wonders if she knows anything about the attack on Adam.

Elsewhere, Asha is upset when Corey mocks a choker necklace gifted to her by Nina, but after some words of support from Yasmeen and Nina, Asha stands her ground against Corey.

Also, Simon’s chuffed when Dev offers him a job delivering fish and chips. Jenny agrees that Daisy can move into the pub.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Marlon makes a special fancy dress effort to meet Rhona when he dresses as Stan Laurel in a nod to the black and white movie nights they used to share with one another.

Meanwhile, will Sarah come clean?

Elsewhere, Meena throws a family drinks do.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Ste starts cleaning at the law firm, but it’s uncomfortable between him and Sami. When James turns up, he wants to know what Ste is doing there. Later, James is irritated when he goes to Salon De Thé and Marnie has also hired Ste as a cleaner.

Meanwhile, George’s ex Dean returns, giving John Paul cause for concern. Courtney reassures him not to worry, but Goldie feeds his paranoia and George enjoys making him feel insecure. Later, when Dean explains how George reduced him into the obsessive person he is now, we see parallels between him and John Paul.

Elsewhere, Sienna tries to silence Liberty before she has a chance to tell Brody about her affair with Warren. Brody panics when he sees Summer heading into the garage. Summer and Warren are enjoying some flirty banter, but Brody gets her out of there quickly before Warren discovers that she’s Cormac’s daughter.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm