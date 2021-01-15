Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 15.

A visit to the doctor leaves Ian feeling hopeful, whilst Kathy is fuming with Sharon for not telling her about Ian’s worsening condition. When someone overhears Sharon making a phone call they take it upon themselves to let her ailing husband know what they heard…

Meanwhile, Patrick assures Denise he didn’t want Lucas to get hurt. Denise confronts Phil but is thrown when he explains he only talked to Lucas. Meeting Lucas and Chelsea later, she warns him that someone else is after him. Not wanting to put his daughter at harm, Lucas agrees to leave.

Elsewhere, Gray’s patience is wearing thin with Karen looking after the kids. It’s made worse when Bernie wants to apply for a job at the call centre with Kheerat.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.40pm

In a state of panic, Faye announces she’s spending the night at Maria’s, where she drops the bombshell that she might be pregnant with Ray’s baby. Suspicious, Tim calls at the flat where he spots the pregnancy test and demands answers. A furious Tim heads off in Search of Ray and later visits Gary, imploring him to tell the police the truth.

Meanwhile, Steve finds Peter unconscious in the ginnel and shouts for Ken to come quickly. With Dr Gaddas explains that he’s suffering from hypothermia and needs warmth and rest. Peter refuses.

Elsewhere, Ray’s furious to discover that Roy has sought legal advice and is threatening a judicial review of the planning application. He admits to Debbie that he bribed the Chairperson of the planning committee.

Also, Fiz is unimpressed when Alina accepts Tyrone’s offer to move into No.9. Dev’s pleased to see Aadi embracing his job at the kebab shop. A glum Asha reveals she’s split from Corey.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



The worst happens for Dawn when the police arrive and Lucas is taken away.

Meanwhile, Paul places a bet and Vinny finds out.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm