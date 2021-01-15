Coronation Street adds to Bailey family

The Bailey family in Coronation Street is set to expand with the arrival of Ed’s brother Ronnie played by Vinta Morgan.

Viewers will first see Ronnie on their screens mid-February time as he pulls up onto the street in his flash sports car. Ronnie is greeted by a thrilled Ed and Michael who whisk him away to the Rovers for a drink. However, his arrival is less of a hit with Aggie who is mindful of Ronnie’s habit of leading Ed astray.

Aggie’s concerns mount when Ed reveals that Ronnie is looking to move to the area but the reason for his hasty relocation is still shrouded in mystery.

“It’s so great to be joining Coronation Street. I grew up watching it, I know the characters, I’ve lived the stories and now, to play my part on the street, I can only say I’m blessed. In my household it has always been a firm favourite and I’m so thrilled to be joining as this enigmatic character.” – Vinta Morgan

London living Ronnie is described as ‘slightly ruthless but irrepressibly charming’ by ITV bosses.

He’s an inventor and entrepreneur with ‘lady luck on his side’ and it is further teased that it won’t be long before ‘the charmer turns his attention to romance’.

“Ronnie Bailey is a massive injection of chaos, energy and humour. He is a Jack the Lad that will tip their current cosy existence on it’s head and set many cats among many pigeons, up and down the street, much to Ed’s exasperation. In comes Ronnie with a hand grenade with the pin already out and we are all wondering when he is going to drop it and as you can predict on a show like ours he will drop it when it will do maximum damage. It’s an exciting time in the Bailey household.” – Iain MacLeod, Producer

Vinta Morgan’s previous credits include Unforgotten, Ted Lasso and Grace Under Pressure.