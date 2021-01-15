Foxy Bingo to sponsor First Dates

Foxy Bingo announces it will launch a year-long TV sponsorship deal of the popular dating show, First Dates, from January 2021.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring First Dates throughout 2021, the show really resonates with our audience and we truly believe that this will be a perfect fit for both the programme and our brand”. – Anna Venturas, Brand Director of Foxy Bingo

Running throughout the year on both Channel 4 and E4, the campaign is set to feature Foxy starring in various sponsorship idents before each episode, with the deal covering new and repeated programmes, as well as spin-offs, such asFirst Dates HotelandFirst Dates Australia.

The deal includes 32 episodes (with each repeated once weekly) across the various programmes and channels throughout the year.

“Throughout 2020, Foxy Bingo players enjoyed our online games as well as engaging in our chat rooms which provided many people with some much-needed fun and entertainment.” – Anna Venturas, Brand Director of Foxy Bingo

Previously, Foxy Bingo had successfully endorsed the global TV hit, Friends, on Channel 5 throughout 2018 and 2019. This campaign included radio and TV ads and ran alongside onsite promotions and games such as Friends Bingo and Friends Slingo.

First Dates started airing in 2013 and has since been adapted into around 20 international versions for audiences around the world. It centres around people who have never met before going on a recorded date together and has also included several celebrity editions.

“With the sponsorship of First Dates, we hope to reach even more of our audience so they can make a date to discover some firsts. They may not find love, but they will certainly find our Foxy Fabulous community.” – Anna Venturas, Brand Director of Foxy Bing