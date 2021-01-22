Jason Manford to host BBC One daytime quiz

BBC One has announced a new quiz for its daytime schedule, Unbeatable, hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC Head of Daytime and Early Peak, has described the show as a “real treat for quiz-savvy viewers” and notes that there’ll be “plenty of laughs along the way”.

The programme – set for an afternoon slot on the channel – will see four contestants take on general knowledge questions. Giving the ‘Unbeatable’ answer to a question allows a contestant to make further progress in the game than their rivals.

“The great thing about Unbeatable is you don’t even need to know the actual answer to appear clever. I feel like this is the quiz show I’ve been waiting for my whole life.” – Jason Manford

The show is a co-production between ITV Studios’ Possessed and 12 Yard with filming take place in Glasgow. The Beeb have commissioned fifty forty-minute episodes.