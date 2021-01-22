Filmzie announces new television slate including Fresh Meat, Ultimate Force and Skins

Filmzie, the streaming and social platform, has announced details of its expansion into TV series in the UK with content from a deal with All3Media International deal going live in the territory.

The first show to launch on the platform is Jack Whitehall-starred comedy favourite Fresh Meat, which became available earlier this week. Filmzie will continue to roll out its slate over the coming weeks, including Ross Kemp’s hit elite military action series Ultimate Force and gritty Glasgow based crime thriller Field of Blood, starring Peter Capaldi. Cult youth classic Skins will also be made available.

Filmzie’s move into series acquisition follows its recent launch as a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus. It also available on Fire TV, as an iOS and Android app, or through filmzie.com.

The streamer’s Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVoD) model means its entire catalogue is totally free to watch, unlike the subscription models of other mainstream services. The platform is structured around carefully curated themes to help introduce and re-introduce titles to curious audiences, while treating contributors fairly and democratising access to content for audiences.

“We’re bringing great series and past TV gems back to audiences in the UK. All3Media International is home to many key brands that are popular in the UK and our move into acquiring these series is part of our mission to give audiences content they love for free.” – Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie

Filmzie’s UK service is the first in what is planned as an international roll-out. Additional territories and platforms are expected to follow throughout 2021.

The full list of All3Media International TV series to be made available on Filmzie includes:

· The Commander – series 1-5

· Field of Blood – series 1-2

· Masterchef USA – series 5-6

· Secret State

· Skins – series 1-7

· Ultimate Force – series 1-4

· Undercover Boss USA – series 1-3

· Accused – series 1-2

· Fresh Meat – series 1-4

· Honest