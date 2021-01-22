Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 22.

It’s judgement day for Ian as Sharon finally puts the finishing touches to her revenge plan and indulges her husband in an especially deadly dinner…

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Ray meets up with Abi in the Rovers back yard and tells her that he’s willing to confess to the assault on Faye, so long as she deletes the video footage. However, Abi suddenly feels dizzy and collapses as Ray grabs her phone. Debbie is horrified to take in the scene but as she goes to call an ambulance, Ray swipes the phone from her hand.

Meanwhile, Sean puts pressure on Gemma to sign up Vanessa to the sales team, but Gemma tells Vanessa to steer well clear of the pyramid make-up business as it’s a rip-off. Gemma tells Sean she can’t afford to pay him his commission and wants out. Sean panics, wondering how he’s going to pay Rhydian.

Elsewhere, Elaine offers to help Yasmeen out at Speed Daal. As the pair take Elaine’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell, for a walk, Evelyn makes derogatory remarks about silly little dogs. When Elaine explains that Tinkerbell is a rescue dog, Evelyn warms to her.

Also, Grace tells Michael that she’s planning to move to Hull to live with her aunty, but he tries to persuade her to move in with him at Number 3 instead.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Priya is struck when Al gives her flowers and begins to wonder if he really does love her.

Meanwhile, Victoria and Luke continue to matchmake.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Martine is trapped in the garage. Celeste watches in disbelief as Toby splashes petrol around outside.

Meanwhile, Ste wants a raise and an apology from James or he’s going to sue.

Elsewhere, Maxine is suffering through a boozy afternoon at The Dog with her mum and Brad. Sami struggles to get his head around some life-changing news.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm