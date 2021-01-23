Telly Today: Those wonderful TV Times…

Telly Today highlights for Saturday, January 23.



Casualty

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) and Dylan (William Beck) are brought closer together, but when Faith is in peril after her ambulance crashes, will Dylan be able to save her in time?

Ethan (George Rainsford) reveals his deepest fears to Rash (Neet Mohan), and realises he must trust his judgement. Leon learns that the ED always has his back.

Casualty, BBC One, 7.45pm

TV Showdown

Chaser, stand-up comedian and TV trivia genius Paul Sinha is back with the reworking of Telly Addicts.

The TV-themed comedy quiz show welcomes team captains actress Fay Ripley – although why she’s there is beyond anyone she doesn’t watch telly it seems – and comedian Rob Beckett – who at least tries – are joined this week by more star names who battle it out to see who knows the most about current and classic TV shows.

Tonight Paul welcomes Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, comedian Melvin Odoom, Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter and Love Island host Laura Whitmore to compete head-to-head and test their TV knowledge.

Question

Here’s a trivia question. Before Telly Addicts on BBC One over on ITV they had a TV nostalgia game show in the 1970s. Can you remember its name?

Answer

….Those Wonderful TV Times, produced by Tyne Tees Television. Hosts over the series’ were Barry Cryer and Norman Vaughan.

TV Showdown, ITV, STV, UTV, 10pm