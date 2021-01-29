Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 29.

A hungover Whitney is cleaning up at Gray’s house, she spent the previous night on the couch after too many bottles of wine. As Whitney plays with the kids, Gray is happily aware she is fitting into the role.

Gray is at the café when he bumps into David the divorce lawyer. As he gives his condolences, Gray is confused but the penny drops and Gray realises that Chantelle must have gone to him for advice. Later, Whitney arrives at Gray’s and he tells her he thinks they could be something special and that she should move in. Taken aback, Whitney points out he’s still grieving.

Meanwhile, a broken Billy snaps at Jay, and tells Lola about Jay and Honey but he quickly realises she already knew. Billy is furious and storms out. Later Lola finds Billy and tries to talk to him but when Jay appears Billy loses it.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Lucas wait for Jack.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Ken is horrified to discover Peter suffering a seizure and calls an ambulance. The Barlows are advised to reduce Peter’s alcohol intake gradually to avoid sudden death.

Carla attends a meeting with a new client, only to discover it’s Lucas, a blast from the past she met when living in Devon. With Peter not wanting her around, Carla heads to lunch with Lucas who invites her away with him for the weekend. Later, after a talking to from Roy, Peter asks Carla not to go away with Lucas but will she agree?

Meanwhile, David admits to Shona that buying the house back isn’t as easy as it sounds as he spent the money paying off the mortgage and now, they’ll need another one. When Tracy overhears this, her ears prick up. Cornering Debbie, Tracy reveals that David can’t afford to buy back No.8 so she’d like it instead. Debbie assures David he gets first refusal but she wants a quick sale.

Elsewhere, Todd instructs Will to get in touch with Paul, but Paul refuses to be drawn in. As Asha helps Nina out in the café, the spark between them is evident.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Jimmy is stunned when Carl’s mother Juliette turns up out of the blue.

Meanwhile, Jai opens up.

Elsewhere, Priya is pained.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Misbah informs Summer that Cormac may never wake up and Brody panics to Sienna that they could be looking at a murder investigation if Cormac dies.

Grace is once again a shoulder to cry on for Summer and can’t believe her luck when Summer reveals that Sienna has been sleeping with Warren. Summer snaps a photo of Sienna and Warren kissing and with Grace’s encouragement, posts it in an envelope through Sienna’s letterbox for Brody’s attention.

Meanwhile, it’s day one of Sid’s mission to gather evidence on Victor, but when Victor orders him to climb into the boot of his car, has he already found out about Sid’s plan?

Elsewhere, Theresa is genuinely upset that her family have turned against her. When Seth returns, she orders him to get the cash to pay everyone back, but he refuses and asks whether she wants to be the McQueens’ skivvy forever or escape with him for a life in the sun.

Also, James sets himself up on a dating app, but Marnie thinks that he’s burying his true feelings for Ste.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm