Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 28.

Love is in the air as Ben, with a little help from Lexi and Lola puts his engagement plan into action. At the same time, Callum has doubts over his recent double crossing of the Mitchells. Will Callum and Ben get their happy ever after?

While helping with Ben’s plan, Honey asks Billy for a word with him. Billy is unaware that Honey and Jay have decided to come clean about the feelings they have for each other and assumes that Honey wants them to get back together.

Meanwhile, Gray suggests to Whitney they have a movie night with the kids but she tells him she has a date. Taken aback, he plants a seed of doubt in Whitney’s mind. Later, Whitney tells Gray she has had a change of heart about the date leading to him inviting her to stay for the movie.

Elsewhere, Chelsea convinces Lucas to meet with Denise, Jack and Patrick to make amends. Denise isn’t convinced by his words, however Patrick suggests it might be better to keep her enemies closer. Jack comes up with a solution, offer Lucas one of his flats to keep an eye on him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Charles and a passing Manpreet catch a glimpse of each other and are both clearly thrown by the encounter. Charles addresses a guilty Manpreet as ‘Saira’ and tells her that he thought she was dead. Manpreet begs Charles to keep quiet about their past, but will he agree?

Meanwhile, Debbie worries that Sarah is seeing Danny again.

Elsewhere, Charity makes a call for help. Ellis is conflicted. Moira tries to get through to someone.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Ella prepares for her first day back at school, but Mandy worries that it’s too soon. When Victor gives Ella drugs to sell again, she suffers a panic attack. Sid finds out that Victor is back and decides to gather evidence on him to help Juliet.

Meanwhile, following their engagement, Brody wants to throw a party for him and Sienna. However, knowing Warren still has feelings for her, Sienna suggests that they play down the celebrations. Scorned Warren invites Summer to be his plus-one at the engagement party, lying that he’s cleared it with Sienna. Later, Summer is upset that Cormac’s condition has worsened.

Elsewhere, Theresa wants to know where her clothes and shoes are. Goldie owns up to selling them, but it’s a tender moment when she shares how heartbroken she still is about Joel. Theresa tries to get Joel and Goldie back together, but it doesn’t go to plan.

Also, Marnie senses the sexual tension between James and Ste and encourages her son to go for it.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm