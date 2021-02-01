James Farrar to play ‘unpredictable troublemaker’ Zack Hudson in EastEnders

James Farrar has joined the cast of EastEnders, taking on the new role of Zack Hudson.

“I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders. As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters. Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.” – James Farrar

The character is being described by the Beeb as an ‘unpredictable troublemaker’ who is wary of relying on others due to his difficult childhood.

Bosses further note that the ladies’ man will ruffle a few feathers upon his arrival in Albert Square.

“James is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast, playing the charming rogue Zack Hudson. We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him – trouble is always just round the corner…” – Jon Sen, EastEnders Executive producer

Farrar will begin filming at the BBC Elstree Studios in Borehamwood this month for a March debut in the programme. His previous credits include Call The Midwife, Silent Witness and Hollyoaks.