Beeb acquires rights to Rose Matafeo’s Horndog

The BBC has acquired the rights to Rose Matafeo’s stand-up special Horndog.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award winning show will air on BBC Three and BBC One later this month.

The special – recorded at London’s Ambassadors Theatre in early 2020 – was streamed by America’s HBO Max service last year after enjoying sell-out performances around the world. The ‘whirlwind of mid-20s angst and fizzing obsession’ revolves around Matefeo’s horndog status after kissing nearly ten men.

A regular on screen, the New Zealander’s other appearances include Taskmaster (Ch4), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV) and Unspun with Matt Forde.

Matefeo has also acted in BBC One’s W1A, BBC Three’s Climaxed, E4’s Dead Pixels and Rose Matafeo: Temp for Channel 4’s Comedy Blaps.

She is currently working on her debut romcom Starstruck, which is set to launch later this year on BBC Three and HBO Max.