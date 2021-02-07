Laila Morse to depart role as EastEnders Mo Harris

EastEnders star Laila Morse is leaving her role as Mo Harris in the soap.

The Daily Star reports that the actress will bow out on screen in the serial ‘around late spring’ and that bosses are currently thrashing out the details of her leaving line.

A source told the paper: “Laila is leaving the show. Her current contract is coming to an end and execs agreed this was a good time to write her out. It hasn’t been decided how Big Mo will leave. But it is unlikely to be too explosive and she definitely won’t die.”

Laila – real name Maureen Bass – made her first appearance as wheeler-dealer Mo, hardened matriarch of the feisty Slater clan in 2000.

Laila was given her acting break by her Hollywood star Gary oldman, who cast her in his gritty flick ‘Nil by mouth’

Mo’s backstory with Pat formed the basis of an EastEnders spin-off in 2004

The actress was a regular in Albert Square until 2012 and then as a semi-regular through to 2016.

Mo was reintroduced to storylines on a more permanent basis in 2018 by John Yorke who – along with writer Tony Jordan – created the Slater family.

Popular with fans, she is typically used for light relief with her various dodgy scams going wrong. These have included running her own sex line and faking her granddaughter Kat’s death.

“Just like many occasions before, Big Mo will be departing Walford. But as always, she’ll no doubt be back in the not too distant future,” a spokeswoman for the show said.