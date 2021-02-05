Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 5.

Jack is terrified for Denise and turns on Chelsea for bringing Lucas back into Denise’s life. His frustration grows when he is forbidden from joining in with the search. Isaac offers to call Callum to see if there’s anything he can do to help.

Meanwhile, Ruby is fed up that Martin is more interested in computer games than her and having Kush around isn’t helping. Ruby sees an opportunity when Dotty asks her about some extra shifts – she could put a lodger her way. Kush refuses to be manipulated like Martin, but Ruby uses her fake pregnancy to make him feel guilty, regaining the upper hand.

Elsewhere, Vinny gives Billy a drugs package and Billy assures him he knows what he’s doing.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Simon heart sinks when he makes to leave with a chip shop delivery only for Jacob to add to his consignment. Imran tentatively asks Leanne when she might return to work but the thought of it sends Leanne into panic and she resigns from her job. Simon’s inwardly gutted knowing that she now depends on him more than ever.

Meanwhile, Gail’s face falls as takes a call from London. Clearly upset, Gail confides in Nick that she had a call from Ted’s partner Andrew to tell her Ted’s died and she’s going to London to help out with the funeral arrangements.

Elsewhere, Jenny visits Johnny in prison and he reveals his condition has worsened. Rita’s sympathetic whilst Daisy reckons that she should leave him. Debbie announces she’s putting No.8 up for auction tomorrow. Tracy’s delighted while David worries he’ll never raise the money in time.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Gabby is upset.

Meanwhile, Pollard is railroaded into looking after Cathy and Heath.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cleo swipes Celeste’s keys to The Loft and is horrified to see a childlike Toby in the makeshift prison that Dr Ley has set up. She begs him to leave – there are people who care for him, like her.

Meanwhile, Courtney warns John Paul about what Dean said, but George overhears and thinks quickly in order to silence her.

Elsewhere, Nancy returns to work after compassionate leave, but when she walks out on a class full of students for a phone call about Charlie, she worries that Sally is going to fire her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm