Icon Film Channel arrives on Amazon Prime

The Icon Film Channel is set to launch as a brand-new streaming service on Amazon Prime in the UK from 18th March 2021.

The subscription channel, from Icon Film Distribution, will initially showcase more than 150 of the long-standing distributor’s most enticing offerings with more to be added each month.

The channel will showcase titles including Academy Award Nominated Drive and triple Academy Award-nominated features Apocalypto and The Passion of the Christ, as well as critically acclaimed additions such as Buried, The Butterfly Effect Trilogy, House of Sand & Fog, La Vie En Rose, Looking For Eric, The Guest, Enigma and The Mummy.

Remastered titles such as Academy Award winner Gosford Park and double Academy Award-nominated Malcolm X are also included, with many being ONLY available to stream in the UK through The Icon Film Channel.

Movie fans can cut back on the time they spend looking for a decent film to watch starring names such as Dennis Hopper, Sigourney Weaver, Dame Helen Mirren, Renee Zellweger and Morgan Freeman.

The Icon Film Channel will be available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and games consoles and through the web at www.amazon.co.uk/channels.