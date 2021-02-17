Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 17.

The hypothermia taking hold, Kevin and Debbie slip into unconsciousness. Hearing a noise coming from the fridge, Abi and Faye realise with horror that there’s someone in there.

As Kevin and Debbie are loaded into an ambulance, a groggy Kevin reveals that it was Ray who detained them in the fridge. As Ray waits to board a flight to Turkey, will he evade justice? Later, Abi proposes to Kevin and he delightfully accepts.

Meanwhile, Paul tells Todd that there’s clearly still a spark between him and Billy and he’s going to quit his job as he can’t handle working with him. Todd is taken aback. When cash-strapped Paul is forced to back out of a day out with Summer, Todd steps in.

Elsewhere, Jacob offers Simon another job delivering drugs. Jacob is annoyed when Simon declines the job. Leanne finds a feather and smiles, convinced it’s a gift from Oliver. Ed and Michael are excited at the prospect of a visit from Ed’s brother Uncle Ronnie.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

At a layby, Vinny’s fears begin to rise when a van pulls up. Wearing a balaclava and disguising his voice, Connor slowly climbs out of the van. How will this go down? Will Mandy pay up the mysterious money she has managed to get hold of, and if so, will Paul be released?

Meanwhile, Laurel is concerned to see Gabby looking tearful. Gabby covers her possible pregnancy news, determined not to give Laurel any more to worry about.

Later, Gabby approaches Jamie asking to talk, but he cruelly shuts her down, claiming that she was a bad drunken mistake. He advises her to forget what happened between them.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sylver is worried that Mercedes is hiding something from him. Mercedes confronts Ollie about stealing tips from The Dog, but when he mentions his addiction, she tells him about her own dependency and that she’ll always be tempted by drugs. Back at The Dog, Sylver finds drugs in Mercedes’s handbag.

Meanwhile, Verity makes a big decision to try and save her relationship with Sami.

Elsewhere, Brooke can tell that Imran is missing Ollie, so she arranges a kick about for them both. However, she’s the first topic of conversation. Nancy is confused about why Darren is avoiding her – she desperately needs his help with Charlie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al complains to Bear and Jimmi about Lily’s behaviour: she let herself into his house and cleaned the whole place. Following Jimmi’s advice, Al asks Lily to return her key. Lily agrees and promises to give her key to Valerie, who she’s meeting for lunch.

Al is disappointed when Valerie tells him Lily didn’t give her the key back and immediately decides to change his locks. Later that day, Lily returns to Al’s house and realises her key doesn’t work anymore. She leaves, utterly humiliated by Al’s decision.

Meanwhile, terrified by another one of his outbursts, Karen admits to Rob that she is scared of Tom and suspects he may have murdered his own mother. Rob changes his work schedule so he can be home with them more often, and Jimmi arranges another counselling session with Tom.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm