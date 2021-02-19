Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 19.

Jack steps in to diffuse the situation between Max and Mick. As Mick leaves the pub, Jack realises what Max has been up to and his blood runs cold. Outside, Mick tells Linda that they can’t move on with Max around. Furious, Linda insists to Max that she doesn’t love him and urges him to leave Walford.

Jack reiterates to Max what Linda has said, he needs to go. Later, Max heads to the tube station realising that there is no one in Walford that wants him to stay. As he walks away from his life in Walford, holding little Abi he makes a big decision…

Meanwhile, Stacey has a plan to prove that Ruby is lying and tells Kush to meet her at the club.

Elsewhere, at the club a few city boys admire Tiffany from afar but she shrugs it off, showing them her wedding ring, giving Dotty an idea…

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.10pm

Leanne shows Simon another feather from Oliver and Simon’s pleased that it has lifted her spirits. Later, as Leanne pursues the runaway feather down the street, she is almost knocked over by Mary. Nick is concerned by her behaviour. Later, Leanne is furious to discover that Simon has tried to dispose of a torn pillow, realising he planted the feather.

Meanwhile, a loved-up Kevin and Abi arrive home. Seb congratulates them on their engagement.

Elsewhere, Ed’s Ronnie pulls up at No.3 in his flash sports car. Ed and Michael are thrilled to see him but Aggie doesn’t share their enthusiasm.

Also, having been discharged from detox, Peter’s irritated to find Steve keeping watch over him. Paul starts work with Ed at the builder’s yard. Eileen volunteers Tim and Steve’s services to drive the hearse at Ted’s funeral.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Nate feels guilty.

Meanwhile, Laurel is determined to be supportive to Gabby.

Elsewhere, Vinny and Liv are all loved up.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cher doesn’t rest trying to make Mercedes suffer after last night’s stunt.

Meanwhile, Liberty distracts Summer so that Sienna can get some alone time with Brody. However, when Summer gets an update on her dad Cormac’s condition, it could change everything.

Elsewhere, Imran worries that he and Brooke are over for good. Scott continues with his plan to help Verity’s relationship with Sami.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm