Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 23.

Egged on by Jean, Sharon is optimistic about a reunion with Phil ahead of meeting him later that day, however when Sharon lays her heart on the line, Phil is forced to tell her it’s over between them. Oblivious Jean fills Kat in about Sharon and Phil’s ‘date’, leaving her irritated. Later, Kat is hurt to overhear Phil agree with a snide comment Ben makes about her.

Meanwhile, Sheree demands that Isaac takes Patrick out for the day – halting his plan to surprise Lola. Patrick and Isaac go for a drink and Isaac sympathises with Patrick having to take medication before hastily changing the subject. When Sheree arrives, Patrick realises he was being babysat and tells Isaac to go see Lola instead.

Sheree tries to dissuade Isaac from getting together with Lola but he refuses to listen. Sheree later tries another tactic, intercepting Lola and demanding she leave Isaac alone.

Elsewhere, Ruby takes herself for a private baby scan alone – aware that her dates won’t add up. Bobby lets it slip to Suki that Ash got suspended. Kheerat struggles with his Suki’s controlling ways.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Carl has gone missing, but Angel reveals that he has gone to meet Juliette, who gave him her number yesterday. Later, Juliette and Carl appear and a fuming Jimmy wants Swirling to arrest her. Juliette is calm as she explains the situation and PC Swirling leaves, satisfied.

Meanwhile, Charity is still being shunned by all as she signs away the contract for her share of the pub. Rishi sees a lonely Charity and asks her advice, taken aback by the sincerity of her answer. Will Rishi take up the advice?

Elsewhere, Jamie is unnerved that Mack has overheard a conversation, and is worried about what he’ll do with the information.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Summer is shocked when she overhears a conversation between Brody and Warren about her dad, but how much does she know?

Meanwhile, Cher tries to apologise to Romeo, but he can see that she’s insincere. Mercedes thinks the best way for Cher to win Romeo back is through seduction. However, Cher wants the floor to swallow her up when it’s Marnie who gets an eye-full of her sexy surprise, not Romeo.

Romeo finds Grace upset after an argument with Martine. When he talks about the benefits of dating older women to cheer her up, she gets the wrong end of the stick and tries to kiss him. He reveals that he likes someone else…

Elsewhere, John Paul and Courtney are caught red-handed by Sally when they have a boozy lunch with George instead of helping her at school.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Ella fails to turn up at school and Karen – using a tracking app – finds out that she has gone back to her home. Karen joins Ella who as she desperately searches the garden for something hidden. At the prison, Daniel tries to get Simon to open up about the day his wife, Lisa, died but he is reluctant to reveal anything. However, Simon eventually admits that Lisa used to hit him.

Daniel doesn’t understand why Simon didn’t tell the police that he killed his wife in self-defence. Simon reveals he couldn’t and Daniel feels he’s getting closer to the truth.

Meanwhile, when Tom suggests he’d do anything to protect Ella, Jimmi wonders how far he would go. Jimmi brings up what happened to his mum, suggesting she was the victim and Tom, immediately angered, insists Lisa was to blame – she drank too much and got what she deserved.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm