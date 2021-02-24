Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 24.

Yasmeen searches in vain for her old jewellery box and explains to Alya that she could sell some of its contents. Later, Yasmeen suffers a panic attack after a difficult visit to the bank, and Alya urges her gran to sell the community centre.

Meanwhile, with Ted’s coffin centre stage in the living room, Gail confides in Audrey that she just wants him to have a fitting send off and hopes Eileen doesn’t mess things up. However, Steve spooks hearse-driver Tim, and Eileen’s attempts to rescue the situation leave George thoroughly unimpressed.

Elsewhere, Leanne explains to Toyah she has booked a psychic to come round. Leanne soon realises she is being conned and throws the psychic out. Toyah suggests to Leanne that she needs to focus more on Simon as she saw him hanging out with some dodgy kids earlier.

Also, Peter accuses Carla of spending the night with Lucas.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Nicola and Juliette meet up in secret to talk woman to woman. Their meeting is going well, until they’re interrupted by Jimmy, who is home from work unexpectedly. He is fuming to see Juliette in the house.

Meanwhile, Laurel feels betrayed by Jai when he doesn’t trust her not to drink.

Elsewhere, Tracy tells Nate they are looking after Kyle and Isaac for the night. Nate feels the pressure.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Backed into a corner, Brody thinks Summer needs to know what her dad is really like. Felix explains what Cormac put him through as a child, but will she believe him? Sienna begs Brody to come home as she loves him. However, Summer sees them talking and is boiling with rage. Back at Grace’s flat, she discovers her flatmate’s gun.

Meanwhile, Felix is furious when he finds out that Grace tried to kiss Romeo. Cher tries a more heartfelt approach to make up with her boyfriend, but Romeo is developing feelings for someone else

Elsewhere, John Paul feels guilty when Sally reveals that she was going to recommend him for a promotion at a prestigious school. Seductive George gets in the way of his attempts to make it up to her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

A young nurse, Luca, battles to help his patients whilst dealing with ghosts from the past. But what’s his connection to The Mill?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm