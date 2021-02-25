A boom in cosmetic treatments expected after lockdown

Following the government’s announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown, the cosmetics arena is preparing for a large boom in the number of us heading back to clinics and salons.

“The pandemic has impacted the cosmetics world in a myriad of ways. From the types of treatments, people are now seeking, to the different areas on the face which have been put under the spotlight. However, the next anticipated trend in beauty is more general and vast; we are expecting and preparing for a boom in the number of people wanting cosmetic treatments.” – Dr Olivier Amar, the CMO of Uvence

Establishments offering cosmetic treatments are provisionally set to reopen on the 12th of April.

While the pandemic has had a myriad of implications, many of these have been related to confidence in our personal appearances.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have already witnessed an uptake in patients who are pre-booking in for treatments post lockdown. The impact of ‘Zoom face’ has had a part to play in this, as many people have shown growing concern over their chin and jawline area. Additionally, compulsory face masks have drawn more attention to the skin around the eye area, which has also been reflected in the number of people enquiring about cosmetic procedures to address this.” – Dr Olivier Amar, the CMO of Uvence

Research from cosmetics innovator Uvence reveals that over 3 million Brits are now considering a cosmetic treatment to combat signs of aging and stress caused by the pandemic. This is on top of how 38% of Brits think that 2020 – the year the pandemic took hold – visibly aged them more than any other year in memory.

Additionally, although beauty is much more than skin deep, people across the nation can’t help but notice the impact that changes in their aesthetics can have on their wellbeing. Uvence found that nearly 15 million Brits agree that signs of stress and aging negatively impact their mental health, and this sentiment has been accelerated by the impacts of the pandemic. So, with increasing numbers of us becoming conscious of our aesthetics, how has this been reflected in the cosmetics arena?

“It is particularly regenerative treatments and personalised medicine which have grown in popularity and interest. Increasing numbers of patients are now opting for more subtle and naturally based procedures, such as the Uvence treatment, rather than traditional botox or artificial filler. Uvence utilises one’s own cells for rejuvenation of the skin, which can be used on both the face and body to improve texture and plumpness.” – Dr Olivier Amar, the CMO of Uvence

It is particularly regenerative procedures, such as Uvence, which are expected to lead the way in the treatments Brits are seeking after lockdown the company state.