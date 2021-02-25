Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 25.

Martin reveals his plans for an Easter break to Ruby who suggests they take the kids with them. Stacey isn’t best pleased but agrees to a meeting later to discuss it. Lily sees an opportunity and promises to get her mum on side, if Ruby does something for her.

Later, Martin, Ruby and Stacey attempt to talk things over however it’s not long before things turn nasty. Ruby makes a hasty exit. She phones the hospital panicked – she’s pregnant and bleeding…

Meanwhile, Kat is sulking over Phil but gets an idea when she sees Stas. Later, Stas tells Ben he knows about Ben calling him names so the deal’s off, he’s signed with Kheerat instead. Ben sees Sharon talking to Kheerat and assumes she is responsible. He makes his feelings known.

Elsewhere, Isaac confronts Sheree about her interference with Lola – he’s ready to tell people the truth now. Dotty has a proposition for Tiffany.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

As Cain drops off the kids’ belongings, Nate is clearly pleased to be trusted. Cain is about to head off to meet Moira at the hotel when they see Tracy doubled up in pain. Tracy is in denial, convinced it’s Braxton Hicks, but her waters break. Cain goes to get his car, leaving Nate and Tracy in a tailspin of panic.

Meanwhile, as Moira leaves the hotel following Cain’s phone call telling her that their night away is off, she is stunned to bump into Faith, who’s dressed in full mourner’s garb. Incredulous, Moira wants answers from edgy Faith, who’s clearly desperate to get away.

When Cain arrives back from the hospital, Faith steps out from the front room and he reels. Faith begs for forgiveness, but Cain is fuming, telling her that she disgusts him and to get out of the house.

Strengthened by Cain’s advice, Nate rushes back to Tracy for the final stages of her labour. As she gives birth, he takes his daughter in his hands, bursting with pride. As they cuddle baby daughter Frankie in their arms, both are on cloud nine.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

George goes to the hospital with a suspected broken nose and enjoys making Peri think that John Paul was to blame for his injury.

Meanwhile, the village is in shock after the unexpected events of last night.

Elsewhere, Jack still won’t let Darren speak to Nancy for fear that something will happen between them. Nancy thinks Darren is purposely avoiding her, but as she confronts him, she gets a call that Charlie has been attacked.

Also, Grace seeks reassurance from Felix.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Rob and Karen are at the police station where Tom and Ella are being questioned.

Karen calls Daniel to give him an update.

Later, Rob and Karen reel from the day’s events.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm