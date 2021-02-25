Cardi B and Billie Eilish top opposite ends of social media love/hate

The most trolled music artists on social media listed following Twitter study.

Who are the most trolled music artists? With the help of SEMrush, research conducted with Twitter sentiment analysis looked at the top 20 artists of the last year to see who was getting it at the pointy end.

Cardi B is the artist receiving the most hate on Twitter, with almost a quarter (24.09%) of tweets being in a negative light. Whether it’s her outspoken nature, explicit lyrics or the fact social media users are just jealous, she is the most trolled.

In second place is Roddy Ricch. The American rapper rose to fame in 2018 with his hit single ‘Die Young’, but his quick rise brought some backlash with it as 22.47% of tweets analysed are hateful.

Drake jumps in as the third most trolled musician online. Despite a household name in music and securing several number one hits, it’s surprising to see he received negativity in 22.24% of tweets. Following closely behind in fourth and fifth are Future and Lewis Capaldi with 19.96% and 19.59% of tweets in a negative light, respectively.

Completing the top ten trolled artists are in sixth place DaBaby – 19.37% negativity, seventh is SAINt JHN – 18.08% negativity, at eight Tones and I – 15.94% negativity, in second last position The Weeknd – 15.39% negativity and finally in at ten 24kGoldn – 14.03% negativity.

Flipping the results, OnBuy notes that Harry Styles is the least trolled on Twitter. Just 7.08% of tweets were negative, and he received the second-highest amount of positivity at 68.75%. As well as being the second least trolled (7.63%) Billie Eilish also received the most love on Twitter with a whopping 73.77% positive tweets, showing female singer-songwriters around the world that they can achieve their dreams.

Also among the least trolledares Dua Lipa (7.92%), Doja Cat (9.90%), MNEK (10.41%) and Megan Thee Stallion (10.63%) – surprising considering the hate thrown her way in response to her situation with Tory Lanez.

With the help of SEMrush, OnBuy.com conducted Twitter sentiment analysis