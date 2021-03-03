Nudity improves sleep quality – according to research

Sleeping naked results in a deeper sleep with an average of 26.5% REM sleep, in second place are t-shirts and shorts with an average of 26% REM sleep.

Globally, how to sleep is Googled nearly four million times per month.

With so many styles to choose from, experts at one company have conducted a month-long study, whereby a large pool of 2,680 volunteers worldwide were asked to record their Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep cycles (which should average at 20% to 25%) via a sleep monitor.

Pyjama Type Average REM of Male Participants (%) Average REM of Female Participants (%) Average REM (%)

Naked 27 26 26.5

T-shirt and shorts 25 27 26

Boxers/underpants 27 24 25.5

Full sleeve 24 26 25

Kimono robe 25 24 24.5

Nightgown/nightie 24 23 23.5

Nightshirt 18 22 20

Onesie 21 20 20.5

Bathrobe 20 18 19

T-shirt and trousers 17 18 17.5

TheDozyOwl.co.uk also reveal that sleeping naked will increase your REM sleep the most. Laying it bare, on average participants recorded a 26.5% sleep score. Men gained the most out of sleeping in the nuddy with an average of 27% REM sleep a night with women following closely behind with 26%.

In second place are a t-shirt and shorts set averaging a 26% REM sleep score. Women sleep the best in this pyjama style (27%), with men resulting in a respectful 25% REM sleep per night.

Another short pyjama style, boxers and underpants rank in third with participants seeing an average of 25.5% REM sleep. This nipple freeing attire helped men achieve the highest REM sleep a night with an average of 27% and women at 24%.

In contrast, to achieve a good night’s rest, the t-shirt and trousers combo should be avoided as volunteers recorded a low average REM sleep score of just 17.5%. Both women (18%) and men (17%) scored under the recommended average of 20% to 25% REM sleep.

Second-last place is the iconic bathrobe – it scored a 19% REM sleep average across the two genders. Additionally, TheDozyOwl wanted to settle the socks in bed on or off debate once and for all and thus asked a group of volunteers to add socks to their sleep attire.

Socks Average REM of Male Participants (%) Average REM of Female Participants (%) Average REM (%)

On 26 28 27

Off 27 25 26

Participants who wore socks in bed recorded an average of 27% REM sleep as opposed to socks off (26% REM). It appears that women sleep better with socks on as the results illustrate a 3% discrepancy (socks on with 28% REM sleep and socks off with 25% REM sleep).

Methodology:

TheDozyOwl.co.uk asked 2,680 volunteers (260 per group) to record their REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep via a sleep monitor. Within this time period, participants wore one type of pyjama style and kept other variables such as temperature and bedtime the same. The study was conducted over a month.