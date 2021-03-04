The comedy names unite for a Comic Relief Marathon.

“The QI team has really out done themselves with this brilliant idea – 35 guests to mark 35 years of Comic Relief is an extraordinary feat to pull off. I’m nervous to be part of such a clever line-up and will spend the next week dusting off my Comic Relief trivia.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and I hope will help raise lots of money for Red Nose Day along the way. I want to say a huge thanks to the QI team for their herculean efforts in bringing us all 20 hours of non-stop fund-raising entertainment. They have some amazing guests, and I am sure a ridiculous amount of interesting facts to enjoy from home.” – Richard Curtis

No Such Thing As A Fish, the award-winning podcast from the team behind BBC Two’s QI, is set to host a live-streamed one-off special in aid of Comic Relief from 12th to 13th March 2021.

To mark Comic Relief’s 35th year, the No Such Thing As A Fish team will be hosting 35 guests for 35 minutes each – a whopping 1,225 minutes of live broadcast, and over 20 hours of non-stop fun-fact chit-chat.

The phenomenal guest list includes Michael Palin, Sally Phillips, Tim Minchin, Rhys Darby, Shappi Khorsandi, John Lloyd, Richard Osman, Sue Perkins, Ian Hislop, Eddie Izzard, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Gemma Whelan, Stephen Fry, and Comic Relief co-founder, Richard Curtis.

No Such Thing As A Fish is one of the world’s most listened to podcasts, with over 300 million listens and an average of 1 million listeners per week.

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is back on Friday 19 March 2021 and will aim to bring the UK together to show just how powerful humour can be through the toughest of times.​ It has never felt more important to raise smiles and money for those who are struggling more than ever, as the continued impact of Covid-19 brings unprecedented challenges to many. ​