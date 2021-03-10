Second series of My Little Pony: Pony Life to premiere on Tiny Pop in April

The My Little Pony universe are back for season two of Pony Life, which will air exclusively on the UK’s much-loved preschool channel Tiny Pop from April.

The new season of 26 episodes will premiere on Tiny Pop at 8.15am on Friday 2nd April.

Pre-schoolers are to be taken on a journey through the wilder side of Equestria when the Cotton Candy Comet sets into motion a series of strange and magical occurrences.

The Mane 6 – Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Twilight Sparkle, Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie – will experience exciting and otherworldly events such as the opening of a magical portal, travelling through time, and even visiting another dimension where they will meet some truly wild new friends.

The premiere of My Little Pony: Pony Life Season 2 also coincides with an exciting Tiny Pop competition called “Easter Moves” inviting viewers to dance and show off their best moves to their favourite show theme tunes for a chance to see themselves on-air and win prizes.

Videos can be submitted on the websites via the Pop Player App, popfun.co.uk and tinypop.com.

Tiny Pop is available on Freeview 207, Sky 615, Freesat 605, and Virgin 737, and the Pop Player app is available on Apple, Amazon and Google Play.