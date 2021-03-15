Jenny Eclair still has her Drawers Off on Channel 4

Presented by Jenny Eclair, Drawers Off is the show where life-drawing takes on a whole new meaning.

The series continues in its penultimate week as five amateur artists take it in turns to shed some clothes and strike a pose for the others to capture on canvas.

After the 60-minute art session, overseen by art mentor Diana Ali, the model of the day then comes face to face with four often very different artistic interpretations of themselves, and chooses the winner.

At the end of the week, the five winning portraits then go head-to-head in the Winner’s Gallery, before all artists vote to decide the Drawers Off winner and recipient of the £1,000 prize.

In today’s episode we meet the group of five artists who are getting creative in the studio this week.

They include retiree James, who has plenty of life drawing experience and architecture student Solomon, who has none. But which of them will best depict first of the group to model, ex-bodybuilder Brad?

Tomorrow, it’s meditation teacher Julie’s turn to model for the group. After leaving the model’s head off her work yesterday, art mentor Diana Ali challenges Tiggy to produce a full figure this time, whilst architecture student Solomon is looking to embrace colour in his bid to win Julie’s vote.

Later in the week Brad is looking to get back in art expert Diana’s good books following her doubts over his choice of medium while James, has a plan in mind which will challenge all the artists.

Drawers Off, Channel 4, 5.30 pm