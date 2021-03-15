Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 15.

Chelsea is fretting about the impending job when Caleb arrives with an extra package for Lucas to carry. Caleb warns of the consequences if there are any slip ups. Later, at the airport, Chelsea panics when Lucas swaps their cases, telling her to do the job herself. Chelsea is forced to proceed through luggage security with Lucas’s bag, which is shunted sideways for inspection.

Meanwhile, Kathy takes Peter to task for not giving Lauren and Louie much of his time now that he has got a new girlfriend. However, she is interrupted by a phone call. Kathy later breaks the news to Ben and Sharon that Gavin has died. Ben is surprised that his mum is thinking of going to the memorial.

Elsewhere, Chelsea hands Mitch her watch to pawn to pay for a vet for Bronson – a good deed amongst her wrongdoings. Bailey wants to stay with Bronson when he is put to sleep.

Also, Suki lets on to Ash that she knows about her suspension.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Leanne announces to Simon that she’s going to ask for her job back, get an advance on her wages and pay Harvey off. But when Imran refuses to give her an advance, and Nick can only loan her 1k, Leanne masks her panic. Harvey doesn’t appreciate her attempts to palm him of with a grand.

Later, Leanne assures Simon that everything is fine. But as a relieved Simon heads off, Leanne pulls a bag of drugs from her handbag. What has she got herself into?

Meanwhile, Kelly is released without charge over the drugs. She tells Imran she’s not going back to her foster parents and he can’t make her. She suggests that he and Toyah take her under their wing. Dev is shocked when Asha admits that it was her idea to buy the drugs.

Elsewhere, Ronnie answers his phone and tells the caller to stop pestering him. Tyrone flirts with Alina in the cafe and it’s clear she enjoys his attention. Abi tells Sally she doesn’t want a big fancy wedding but she’d be honoured if Sally would conduct a ceremony.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



A stressed Harriet is with PC Swirling. She has been at the station ranting about a body. Will covers by saying that Harriet was speaking about the exhumation and Swirling leaves, satisfied. Later, Harriet sits in a self-imposed exile in the cellar, with only her Bible and some food.

Meanwhile, when Faith brings up the death of Moira and Mack’s mother, she notices Mack seems edgy and her suspicions are raised.

Elsewhere, Jamie feels guilty about his behaviour towards Gabby. When Mack learns about Jamie’s split with Dawn, he comments that Kim always gets her own way.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s Mandy and Darren’s wedding day, but Mandy’s dream of a happily-ever-after depends on whether she can keep her daughter’s killer secret under wraps.

Meanwhile, Ollie is still determined to take down Victor. Brooke unknowingly gives him an idea to gain back Victor’s trust.

Elsewhere, Damon desperately tries to help Liberty with her stage fright, but she thinks her recent mental health battles have made her lose her sparkle.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Jonno leaves Luca a threatening voicemail so he asks Valerie not to let Jonno in should he appear at the Mill. Later, Jonno appears and threatens Luca for more pills. When Luca doesn’t give in, Jonno tells Zara everything about Luca’s past.

Meanwhile, Valerie proudly shows off the banner she’s created for Zara’s menopause clinic. She’s excited by the idea, and even has a couple of ideas on how best to go about the project – but Zara quickly quashes Valerie’s quirky ideas

Later, Emma has a chat with Luca about his living situation, she knows he’s been living at the Mill.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm