The popular mums to be on social media

In an effort to celebrate all types of mothers this Mothers Day (March 14), researchers were intrigued to find out who the most popular British and Irish mums-to-be in celebrity circles are.

Looking at those who recently announced they’re expecting the data compilers based their findings on the number of likes a pregnancy announcement received on Instagram.

The researchers at RantCasino.com also looked into how much the posts could be worth if the announcements were sponsored.

Celebrity Announcement Likes Followers Estimated Earnings on Post 1 Zoe Sugg 1,889,272 9,200,000 £28,796 2 Mrs Hinch 1,427,746 4,000,000 £12,520 3 Ellie Goulding 743,680 14,300,000 £44,759 4 Georgia Kousoulou 588,708 1,300,000 £4,069 5 Binky Felstead 390,449 1,400,000 £4,382 6 Laura Whitmore 340,520 1,300,000 £4,069 7 Dee Devlin 202,634 1,800,000 £5,634 8 Christine Lampard 190,483 585,000 £1,831 9 Sophie Rundell 134,818 414,000 £1,295 10 Kimberley Walsh 60,025 698,000 £2,184

From this analysis of stats the celebrity social media is most excited to become a mum, based on her Instagram likes, is Zoe Sugg.

Zoe Sugg (Zoella), who announced her pregnancy to her 9 million followers this month (March), has already generated almost 2 million likes. The YouTuber could have potentially made £28,796 if the post were sponsored.

The second celebrity we are most excited for to become a mum is clean-influencer Mrs Hinch with 1,427,746 likes. She potentially could have racked up to £12,520 from the announcement.

In third place is Ellie Goulding who announced to her 14 million followers she was expecting last month (February) and has received 743,680 Instagram likes since then. If her post was sponsored, the ‘Burn’ singer could have made £44,759.

In fourth place is TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou with 588,708 likes and potential earnings of £4,069.

Placing fifth is fellow reality star, Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead with 390,449 likes and potential earnings of £4,382 if the post was sponsored.