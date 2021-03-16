Research suggests black and green tea can help boost brain and mind health

Study looks into how tea could give your brain and mind wellness a gentle lift.

There has never been a better reason to pop the kettle on as new research1 just published in the Journal of Human Nutrition commissioned by the Tea Advisory Panel shows how just 2-3 cups of black and green tea a day can help boost brain and mind health.

“All three teas contain thousands of different bioactive compounds, making them extremely beneficial for our mind. In fact, the aroma of inhaling tea can help reduce stress.”

“The various compounds within tea include alkaloids, flavonoids, amino acids such as L. theanine, vitamins A, C and K and phenolic acids.” – Lead co-author, GP, Dr Gill Jenkins and an advisor to TAP

With the UK reporting 45 million cases of brain disorders annually and over a third of Europe experiencing a mental disorder,2,3 it’s time to take our brain and mind health seriously.

This latest research review commissioned by the Tea Advisory Panel involving a sample of study participants, explains that previous research focused primarily on green tea, however, the latest studies analyse black, oolong and green tea, focusing on the benefits they provide for our brain, mental wellbeing and cognition.

“In one study the inhalation of black tea aroma (Darjeeling and Assam) reduced salivary chromogranin-A levels (a stress marker) when participants were subject to 30 minutes of mental arithmetic stress.”

“The amino acid L-theanine is a key component in black, oolong and green tea and works synergistically with caffeine, by thwarting the ‘jittery’ effect caffeine has on the body, whilst still helping to improve focus and reducing anxiety and stress. – Lead co-author, GP, Dr Gill Jenkins and an advisor to TAP

A staggering two thirds of the world population are tea drinkers, so this promising research will be welcome news to most, who may now decide to reap the benefits of 2-3 cups of tea a day. Especially as mental and neurological disease currently represent one of the greatest global burdens of disease.