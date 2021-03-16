Preparing pets for post lockdown life

Prevent ‘Pet Separation Anxiety’ here ATV Today Lifestyle takes a look at some expert top tips.

Lockdown restrictions are easing and with many of us eager to go out and enjoy the summer months, looking after pets and animals is still just as important. Animal specialists at Ruggles have listed ways to prevent separation anxiety with our furry friends and how to balance looking after them and still letting your hair down.

Practise a routine now:

Put a strict routine in place now while you’re still at home and are able to. In order to have them familiar with the daily structure for when you’re back to normal life, this is a key step to follow. If you know that when you go back to normal there may be a drastic change such as less play time, gradually start to set this in place now.

Schedule:

Whatever type of pet you own be sure to set a weekly schedule of all the tasks you have to do for them. If you’re a horse owner this may be visiting the stables, buying food or taking them out. For a dog owner this may be needing to find time to walk and play with the dog. Be sure to schedule a time everyday to ensure you have enough time to cater your pets’ needs. Try to think of a realistic time frame that will fit your post-lockdown lifestyle.

Habits:

Whilst at home we tend to feed and let our animals sleep as and when. However, aim to feed your animal around working hours. Different animals require different care, so think of what works best for your pet and then try to incorporate these habits.

Exercise:

Ensure your animal is still receiving the exercise they need. Going back to the workplace and having a jam packed lifestyle will make it harder to fulfil your animal’s requirements. If you have a dog, ensure you’re taking them for a long enough walk and still playing with them after work. If you have a larger animal such as a horse, ensure you’re still taking them for regular rides/outings and giving them the care they need. With animals like cats, try to play with them when you’re at home to ensure you can still build a bond.

Build independence:

Animals become easily attached to their owners; to prevent separation anxiety try giving your pet more freedom and a chance to have alone time even when you are at home. This will also help when you’re not going to be at home as much after lockdown. Spend time in a different room, and try to get your dog into the habit of sleeping on their bed and not on the sofas!

