The Icon Film Channel goes live on Amazon Prime

The Icon Film Channel is now available on Amazon Prime.

The brand-new streaming service showcases more than 150 of the long-standing distributor’s most exciting, unique and entertaining films all made with a fiercely independent spirit and all for £4.49 a month after a 7 day free-trial. Additional titles, both catalogue and new, will then be added to the service monthly.

Every film on The Icon Film Channel is handpicked to deliver a special cinematic experience. Often award-winning, frequently critically acclaimed, but always memorable, you will be taken on a journey of pure thrill and delight.

The channel hosts titles including Academy Award Nominated Drive and triple Academy Award-nominated features Apocalypto and The Passion of the Christ. Critically acclaimed additions include Buried, The Butterfly Effect Trilogy, House of Sand & Fog, La Vie En Rose, Looking For Eric, The Guest, Enigma and The Mummy. Remastered titles such as Academy Award winner Gosford Park and double Academy Award-nominated Malcolm X are also included, with many being only available to stream in the UK through The Icon Film Channel.

The Icon Film Channel is available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and games consoles and through the web.

Prime members will be able to access this on-demand content with the convenience of a single account, login and user experience through Prime Video.

www.amazon.co.uk/channels/iconfilmuk