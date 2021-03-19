Plenty more of The Great House Giveaway for Channel 4

The Great House Giveaway is to return to Channel 4 for two new series, with 50 hours in daytime and ten in peak.

“I am delighted that this ground-breaking new property series has found the audience it deserves, and I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with S4C again on a big hit show that will be transformative for the television community in Wales and the West.” – Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4

As with series one, some of the programmes are co-commissioned with S4C, with eight episodes in series two being filmed back to back. Five episodes have been commissioned to air later this year as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front project.

The pioneering series, which was edited remotely around the country during lockdown, was Channel 4’s best performing new 4 pm launch since 2018. The series averaged 816k with an 8.5% share; up +21% on the slot average for volume and +17% for share.

Presented by Simon O’Brien, The Great House Giveaway is a game-changing property format, where in each programme two people who have never met and have never owned a home before are given a lump sum to buy a property at auction. The pair then have six months to revive the property into a habitable and desirable home. If they don’t sell – the house goes back to the auction.

“The Great House Giveaway has been a rollercoaster of a project to work on, in what has been extraordinary circumstances, both in the final post-production for the series and launching a new format in the middle of the year that we’ve all experienced.

“We are thrilled by the reaction both from the viewers and from the channel. To be recommissioned and promoted to a prime-time series is everything and more that we could have hoped for. Bring on more partnerships, property and plastering.” – Sioned Wyn Executive Producer at Chwarel

Welsh indie Chwarel produce the programme for Channel 4/S4C.